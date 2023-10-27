Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Writing Post On Social Media To Hurt Religious Feelings

Representative Image |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotma police claimed to have arrested a man for writing a post on social media hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

A complaint was lodged at the Kotma police station, seeking action against the accused. The police registered a case against the person concerned and probed it, and, after finding him guilty, they arrested him.

The accused had written some posts on social media, and the lawyers staged a sit-in outside the Kotma police station, demanding his arrest.

According to reports, a resident of ward number 13 sent a post against the religious sentiments of a community.

A man complained to the police about the incident demanding an action against the accused for hurting religious sentiments. In charge of Kotma police station Sundaresh Singh said the accused had been arrested.

Read Also MP Election 2023 Ticket Distribution: Rift Between Diggy And Nath Widens

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)