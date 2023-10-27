 Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Writing Post On Social Media To Hurt Religious Feelings
Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Writing Post On Social Media To Hurt Religious Feelings

The accused had written some posts on social media, and the lawyers staged a sit-in outside the Kotma police station, demanding his arrest.

Friday, October 27, 2023
Representative Image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotma police claimed to have arrested a man for writing a post on social media hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

A complaint was lodged at the Kotma police station, seeking action against the accused. The police registered a case against the person concerned and probed it, and, after finding him guilty, they arrested him.

According to reports, a resident of ward number 13 sent a post against the religious sentiments of a community.

A man complained to the police about the incident demanding an action against the accused for hurting religious sentiments. In charge of Kotma police station Sundaresh Singh said the accused had been arrested.

