Madhya Pradesh Man Donates Three Acres Land To Temple In Chhatarpur After ‘God Appears In Dream’

God Appeared In Dream, Asked For Land, Man Offers Three Acres For Temple In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man in Chhatarpur offered to donate three acres of land for temple construction after claiming that God appeared in his dream and asked him to do so. Ganesh Patel, a resident of Kodan village in Satai tehsil, submitted an application during a public hearing on Tuesday, requesting that the land be transferred in the deity's name.

Patel reached the District Panchayat hall during the Jansunwai organised under the guidance of Collector Mrinal Meena. He submitted his application to District Panchayat CEO Namah Shivay Arjariya.

According to Patel, he had a dream the previous night in which God asked him to dedicate his land for a religious purpose. Inspired by the dream, he decided to donate three acres for constructing a temple.

Patel said he had already given five acres of agricultural land to each of his sons and now wanted to dedicate three acres of his remaining property to God.

"I have already given five acres of land to each of my sons. Now, I want to dedicate this land to God," he said.

He added that he wanted people to remember that someone had donated his personal land for a religious and social cause. District Panchayat CEO Namah Shivay Arjariya praised Patel's decision, calling it an inspiring example of generosity.

He said such initiatives encourage people to contribute towards society's welfare rather than focusing only on accumulating property.

Patel's application became a major talking point during the hearing.

Meanwhile, officials received 126 applications concerning various public grievances during the Jansunwai. The departments concerned were directed to examine the complaints and take necessary action for their resolution.