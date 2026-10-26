Bees Attack Farmers Harvesting Groundnuts In MP’s Chhatarpur, 12 Injured, 4 Hospitalised | AI Generated Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Around 12 people were injured after a swarm of bees suddenly attacked a group of farmers harvesting groundnuts in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. Four of the injured were rushed to Lavkushnagar Hospital for treatment. The incident took place in Devikheda village under the Lavkushnagar police station limits. The attack created panic among the farmers, who ran in different directions to escape the bees.

According to information, Bhanwati Nagar, Bhagwan Charan Nagar, Dheeraj Nagar and Rambai Nagar, along with other family members, were harvesting groundnuts in their field when bees from a hive on a peepal tree suddenly attacked them.

Several farmers were stung while trying to escape.

Smoke From Fire May Have Triggered Attack

According to the injured farmers, a beehive was located on a peepal tree near the boundary of the field.

A farmer had reportedly lit a fire under the tree to roast groundnuts. It is suspected that the smoke from the fire disturbed the bees, causing them to become aggressive and attack the people working nearby.

However, the exact reason behind the attack has not been confirmed.

Farmers Hide In Hut, Woman Takes Shelter In Water

As the bees began attacking, the farmers desperately searched for places to hide.

Some people managed to escape by taking shelter inside a temporary hut made of grass and other materials in the field.

Meanwhile, a woman reportedly tried to protect herself from the bees by submerging herself in water.

Following the incident, four injured people were taken to Lavkushnagar Hospital, where they are receiving treatment under the supervision of Dr SP Shakyawar.

The sudden attack left around a dozen people injured and caused panic among the farmers working in the field.