Madhya Pradesh: Man beats wife to death over suspicion of affair

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh):

A man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death over suspicion of affair in Bahodapur on Friday. After committing the crime, he approached the police station in inebriated condition and confessed to crime.

Police said he killed his wife as he was 'suspicious' about her character.

According to the police, accused Awadhesh Swarnakar, a resident of Kishan Bagh area had a love marriage with girl named Sonam. Once, he saw a picture of an unknown boy on his wife's WhatsApp, and since then he was suspicious of their relationship.

On Thursday afternoon, Awadhesh came home in inebriated condition, when the couple had a heated argument. He lost control and started beating her with a stick, leading to her death, said police.

A day later, on Friday, accused husband reached Bahodapur police station, and confessed the crime.

Sub Inspector Sayed Yakad Ali said that when they reached the spot, they saw a dead body was lying on the floor. Police sent the body for postmortem.

A case was registered on charges of murder against Awadhesh and he was arrested, said SSP Amit Sanghi.

