Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for stealing trailer truck with 293 quintals of rice

The police received a tip-off about the stolen truck parked near a roadside restaurant at Panagar bypass.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 02:01 AM IST
FP Photo |
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhotaal police station staff have arrested a man for stealing a semi-trailer truck ferrying 293 quintals of rice, the police said on Sunday. The police added that the accused was apprehended 24 hours after the crime was committed. Madhotaal police station house officer Reena Pandey Sharma said that the complainant Heeralaal Ahirwar had approached police on Friday. His semi-trailer truck, in which he had loaded 293.90 quintals of rice at Bhitoni was heading towards Khajri Khiriya.

He parked his truck at Arsh Industries in Khajri Khiriya area and went home. When he returned, he found truck missing, after which he approached the police. The police received a tip-off about the stolen truck parked near a roadside restaurant at Panagar bypass. The team rushed to the spot and nabbed a suspect sitting inside the truck. When he was quizzed, he identified himself as Anikeit Patel. He confessed to stealing the truck along with an accomplice named Bipin Namdevand said that he dropped the sacks containing rice at their relative’s house. The other accused is still at large, the police said.

