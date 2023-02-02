Madhya Pradesh: Six sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing man to death in Jabalpur

Representational Picture

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur district court has sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for stabbing a man to death with a knife, the district prosecution officer said on Thursday.

Officials added that the court has also levied a fine of Rs 1 thousand each on all the accused.

Additional District Prosecution Officer, Leher Dixit said that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Sarik, who was trying to shield his friend Monu from six miscreants who were in a bid to stab him. The accused Rahim, who stabbed Sarik, used to work at a gas agency. Rahim was crossed with Monu over an old dispute. His anger had intensified as Monu’s brother, Fayeem had lodged a police complaint against him, following which he had decided to attack Monu and inflict harm on him.

Sarik, when intervened in the fight, was brutally stabbed by the Rahim and his five accomplices, who then fled the spot. Sarik was rushed to the Victoria hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The matter was reported to the police, who nabbed all the six accused and presented the matter in the court. When all the evidences were produced, the alleged accused were pronounced guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1 thousand.

