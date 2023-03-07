e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Madhav National Park to get tigers after long wait of 27 yrs

Madhya Pradesh: Madhav National Park to get tigers after long wait of 27 yrs

Three tigers will be released in Madhav National Park on March 10

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri’s Madhav National Park is all set to get tigers, after a long wait of 27 years. On March 10, three big cats will be released here.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, Shivpuri century is historic. On march 10, three tigers will be released in the open range of Madhav National Park. It is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Wildlife protection. Also, it will enrich the tourist experience.

Recently, 10 tigers from South Africa were released into Kuno National Park. They were airlifted to Gwalior, from where they were taken to Kuno.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan released these tigers.

