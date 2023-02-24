Madhya Pradesh: Drunk, man throws rocks at friend over non-payment of dues in Shivpuri, WATCH viral video

e-Paper Get App
The two friends had an argument over the loan amount

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man allegedly started throwing rocks at his friend in Shivpuri, after he suddenly remembered that his friend owed him money. The video went viral on social media on Friday. The young man has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the reports, the viral video is said to be a few days old from Madha Ganeshkheda of Rannaud police station area. The accused Khalakh Singh (48) and the victim Dilip Lodhi (26) both are the residents of the same village.

After drinking together, Khalakh Singh remembered he had loaned some money to Dilip Lodhi. When he asked for the repayment, his friend refused and this sparked the fight. The duo got into the heated argument and started hurling abuses at each other. Enraged and out of control, Khalakh Singh started throwing rocks at Dilip. He sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

A case was registered against the accused. Station in-charge Amit Chaturvedi said that there was a settlement between them.

