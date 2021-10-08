Madhya Pradesh LS bypolls: BJP and Congress contestants from Khandwa stand equal in assets

BHOPAL: Movable and immovable assets of BJP and Congress candidates for Khandwa Lok Sabha are almost equal. It came to fore after they submitted their documents along with their nominations on Friday.

Congress candidate Rajnarain Singh has assets worth Rs 3.5 crores while the BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.12 crores.

Other details revealed by the affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India by these candidates say that the Congress candidate has passed class 9 only while BJP’s Patil has passed BCom second year from IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University).

BJP candidate Patil has cash to the tune of over Rs 2 lakh while his wife Jaishri has cash of Rs 77,000 only.

On the other hand, Congress’ Rajnarain Singh has cash of Rs 1.28 lakh and wife Deepa Singh has Rs 90,600. Singh owns two guns, one of 12 bore worth Rs 50,000 and a rifle worth Rs 25,000. Singh owns property in Khandwa, Indore and Bhopal.

As far as criminal records are concerned both the candidates face inconsequential cases. Congress candidate Rajnarain Singh has paid a fine of Rs 300 for causing a road blockade in the year 2016.

BJP candidate Gyanendra Patil is facing charges under section 188 for violation of model code of conduct.

