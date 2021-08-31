Madhya Pradesh love jihad: Woman in Seoni alleges rape, forced religious conversion, accused held

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): In an alleged ‘love-jihad’ case, a youth allegedly kidnapped a girl at knife point from Seoni and took her to New Delhi. He, en-route to Delhi, was forcing her to convert her religion and get married with him.

The girl, who alighted from the train at New Delhi railway station, ran to Government Railway Police (GRP) station and informed the officials that she was kidnapped by a youth, who was impersonating himself as a Hindu.

The GRP contacted Dhuma Police Station in Seoni, where a missing person complaint was lodged, to verify the girl’s claim. The GRP later detained the accused youth and handed him over to Dhuma police.

The victim in her complaint to police said that she befriended Kabir, a resident of Patna, on Facebook. Soon, the friendship turned into love and she decided to get married with Kabir. The girl also claimed that Kabir had introduced himself as Hindu.

In charge of Dhuma Police station, Rahul Baghel said that the boy visited Seoni and met the girl near Sanaidongri village where he raped her promising marriage. On August 25, the boy again reached Seoni and asked the girl to meet him.

“The girl in her complaint said when she met him, Kabir kidnapped her at knife point and took her to Jabalpur. He also forced her to sit in a train for New Delhi. On the train, the youth asked the girl that she would have to change her religion. At New Delhi railway station, the girl approached GRP and lodged a complaint,” Baghel said.

He further added that the accused had been arrested and further investigation into the matter was on.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: August 31 is last date for rebate on Indore Municipal Corporation tax

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:57 PM IST