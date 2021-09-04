Madhya Pradesh: Loot accused was earlier booked for rape and extortion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of the accused involved in loot from a cab driver in Misrod on Sunday, had allegedly extorted Rs 3 lakh from a medical student after raping her two years ago. He was arrested with his associate on Friday by the Misrod police.

The accused Roshan Khatarkar was booked by Piplani police in July this year for rape and extortion. The incident occurred in September 2019 when he met the girl at a function and after befriending the girl took her to a hotel and sexually exploited her. The accused at the time had told his surname as Khatri, to get close to the girl.

On the pretext of marriage, he sexually exploited the girl and began extorting money from her, said the Misrod police. Police said the accused are still not revealing the spot where they have dumped the pistol used in the loot.

He was on the run since then and committed the loot on August 29. Khatarkar, 21, and his associate Vivek Pathak, 25, had looted car from a cab driver Shahrukh Khan threatening the victim with a pistol.

Station house officer (SHO) Misrod Niranjan Sharma said the accused are on police remand. He said Pathak’s father is a social worker and runs an NGO in Bhopal.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:43 PM IST