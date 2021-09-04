Madhya Pradesh: Unknown persons booked for killing 5 dogs with acid

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants killed five stray dogs by pouring acid at Mahalaxmi Nagar, Dewas Road. This act happened on the night of August 31.

Unknown miscreant had poured acid on the street dogs roaming in the colony. These dogs kept moaning in pain all night long.

When people saw the condition of the dogs in the morning, the veterinarian Dr Mitesh Baghel, the doctor from Lalpur was called and he treated the dogs but not a single dog survived. The residents informed Priyanshu Jain of Maneka Gandhi's organization People for Animals, a resident of Indore, about the cruelty meted out to the animals.

She reached Ujjain and met the officials and ensured that a case is registered against the unknown criminals under the Animal Cruelty Act. According to Priyanshu, she is also the coordinator of the first animal police station of Kanadia Indore. Police station in-charge Dinesh Patel said, a probe is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:33 AM IST