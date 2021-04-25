Madhya Pradesh: Long battle ahead & keep cooperating, urges CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we are all fighting a war against corona. It is a matter of relief that, now, the positivity rate is continuously decreasing. On April 22, it was 24.29%, which decreased to 23.01 on April 25.

Another relief is that the number of people getting infected is almost constant now. It remains around 13,000. At the same time, the number of people who are being discharged has increased rapidly. On April 19, this number was 6,836, which increased to 11,324 on April 25. The recovery rate is also increasing. The chief minister said this in a message issued from his residence to the people of the state.

Chouhan said that there was still a long battle ahead. “With the cooperation of all, it is possible to decrease the positivity rate and increase the recovery rate. The battle with corona can only be won by staying at home. We stayed at home, so, now, the rate of infection is decreasing. It’s my request to you all to continue this cooperation,” he said.

The chief minister said that, if there was infection in some houses in a village or a neighbourhood of the city, the area would be made a micro-containment area. Arrangements should be made to cater to the needs of the families living in such micro-containment areas so that they do not leave their homes.

Chouhan said that it was often seen that relatives came to the hospital with corona-positive patients. “This increases the risk of getting infected by family members. If the family is also infected, who will take care of the patient? So, it’s requested that, after the hospitalisation of a corona patient, don’t go to the ward at all. You’ll get infected, which will make the crisis more serious. You’re expected to cooperate in reducing the crisis at this time.”