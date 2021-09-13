Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta holds camp, many people reach with complaints

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta of Bhopal SP Manu has organised a camp in the circuit house on how to deal with corruption, sources in the collectorate said.

Additional district magistrate GP Mali was present at the camp on behalf of the administration.

On getting information about the camp, a large number of people flocked to camp with complaints about corruption in government offices, sources added.

There were 32 complaints related to graft, they said. A senior journalist Rajeev Agarwal put up a complaint that the higher authorities swept under the carpet irregularities connected to distribution of 850 tractor-trolleys in 2016-17.

In the complaint, Agarwal said that the then general manager had been suspended. Agarwal put up a list before Lokayukta and demanded an action.

Representative of legislator Prakash Shivhare also made certain serious allegations.

Similarly, Uma Malviya made a complaint against an officer of Nagar Palika in connection with a land deal.

In the same way, another journalist Yogesh Rajput made a complaint about how a firm and its partners had deceived people.

Besides that, many other complaints were put up before Lokayukta at the camp.

