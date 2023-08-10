Madhya Pradesh: Lodhi Community Has Always Been With BJP, Says Rajput

FPJ

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput has said the Lodhi community has always been with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He made the statement at a function held at a hotel to honour the eminent citizens of the community on Sunday.

On the other hand, “Samrasta Yatras” are being taken out.

A function was held at a hotel in the city on Sunday to honour the eminent people of Lodhi community.

Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput was present at the function.

He welcomed the senior citizens of the community by showering flower petals.

People call senior citizens and eminent people to a function and send them back after delivering lectures, but this is not the tradition in the Lodhi community, he said.

The people of the community called with honour and sent them back home with respect, he said.

Former chief minister Uma Bharti was to attend the function, but she could not do that because of her illness, Rajput further said.

In Surkhi assembly constituency, development work worth Rs 14,000 crore is going on, and once the BJP forms the next government, more development work will take place, he said.

A statue of Avanti Bai will soon be installed in Surkhi and a students’ hostel worth Rs 50 lakh constructed on the demand of the people of Lodhi community, he said, adding that he would gift saris to women on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Legislator from Jabera assembly constituency Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, who was also present at the function, urged the people not to be misguided by the Congress.

According to Lodhi, the Congress said that the BJP would never disclose the date for building Ram temple.

Nevertheless, it has happened otherwise, because the temple is ready to be inaugurated, Lodhi said.

