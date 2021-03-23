Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown to be in place only on Sundays, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made it clear amid rumours that there will not be another lockdown. He has also said that the lockdown will be in place only on Sundays. Rumours have been doing the rounds for a few days that there will be another long haul of lockdown. Chouhan’s statement has buried those canards.
The chief minister made the statements in an informal chat with journalists on completion of one year of his fourth term as chief minister on Tuesday. Chouhan said, “I’m opposed to lockdown, because it only affects the poor.” He said his government would find out ways to deal with corona and to continue economic activities.
Chouhan said some people might perform worship on Holi, but there would not be any relaxations in lockdown on Sundays. Chouhan said he would celebrate Holi at his residence and that all arrangements were ready to treat corona patients. If needed, the medical facilities would be strengthened, he added.
As the number of corona cases had increased, the schools would not be reopened on April 1, he said. He said that his government had spent one year fighting the pandemic, although it had done many a welfare work. A sum of more than Rs 89,000 crore had been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers, he said, adding that a road map had been prepared for further development.
Chouhan further said he would not let any obstacles come in the way of welfare schemes for the people.
