Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 spreading fast at more than double the rate

BHOPAL: Healthcare professionals say that the Covid infection is spreading at more than double the rate as the doubling time has reduced by more than half for the infection. The doubling time for coronavirus disease cases in India has decreased from 504.4 on March 1, 2021, to 202.3 on March 23, 2021, the health ministry.

However, the health department has already stressed that administration needs to strictly enforce the guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing, failing which appropriate fines should be imposed.

Madhya Pradesh is already among such states as Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, and Gujarat, which continue to report an upsurge of new cases and account for 80.5% of the fresh caseload. The Centre has asked the states to take the necessary measures to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour in workplaces and in public, especially in crowded places.