Indore: City stops for 2 min @11 am and 7 pm for next 7 days as people pledge to fight against Corona



Indore



​With the sound of blaring sirens, the city will come to a standstill at 11 am and 7 pm for two minutes for the next one week starting tomorrow as part of ‘Sankalp Abhiyan’ ​announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.​

An official order was issued by the district administration in this regard, which also announced that from now on the fine for not wearing masks at public places has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 400.

Divisional ​c​ommissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said at 11 am and 7 pm, people will stand where they are and take oath to fight Corona by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Officials and public representatives ​ will be present at ​crowded places and intersections as part of the campaign. They will give masks to people who are not wearing one.

He ​said the vaccination campaign ​will be made ​wider, ​and the number of​ nurses and other staff will be increased with the cooperation of the​ Medical College.



Earlier​ ​in the day​, ​a video-conferencing was organised by the Chief​ Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the efforts being made to​ ​deal with the corona ​pandemic. From the city, MP Shankar Lalwani,​ divisional ​c​ommissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Harinarayanachari Mishra, DIG Manish Kapoor​ia​, ​a​dditional ​c​ollector Himanshu Chandra, MLA​ ​Malini Gaur, Mahendra Hardia and Akash Vijayvargiya, ​f​ormer MLA Rajesh​ ​Sonkar, former ​c​hairman of IDA Madhu Verma and other ​officials were​ ​present.



Ensure RTPCR report is received quickly



On this occasion, former Mayor and MLA Malini Gaur suggested that the arrangement should be made to ensure that people get Corona's RTPCR report expeditiously. Also, staff administering Covid vaccines should be increased.