Madhya Pradesh: Local BJP leader's brother abducts ASI for stopping him from using police siren in Sagar district

Accused Chandrahas (L) and ASI Ramlal Ahirwar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district was abducted by the brother of a local BJP leader on Wednesday. The case has been reported from Gourjhamar police station area. The accused, abducted ASI Ramlal Ahirwar, beat him up and then left him before fleeing the scene.

Sagar police have registered a case against Chandrahas alias Hallu Dangi in the matter under relevant sections for assault, kidnapping and obstructing official work.

Abducted for doing his duty

According to information, ASI Ahirwar was posted at Gourjhamar police station and was doing duty at Gourjhamar bus stand when the incident took place. Chandrahas alias Hallu Dangi was riding a four wheeler and repeatedly honking the siren of the police. When ASI Ahirwar stopped him from doing so, he started arguing. This is where the matter escalated and Chandrahas took ASI Ahirwar along with him, in his four wheeler.

Ahirwar was accompanied by other policemen, who immediately started chasing the vehicle. The accused took ASI Ahirwar to Barkoti village, where he assaulted him. After this, he left Ahirwar on the spot and ran away. When the policemen chasing the vehicle reached the spot, they found Ahirwar in an injured condition.

Case registered

On the complaint of ASI Ahirwar, a case has been registered against accused Chandrahas under sections 353, 186, 332, 365 of the Indian Penal Code as well as the SC/ST Act. Gourjhamar police station in-charge Brijmohan Kushwaha said, “We have registered a case against the accused and are searching for him. The accused is an alcohol addict. He belongs to Barkoti village but resides in Makronia. His family owns private buses in the area.”

The accused is said to be BJP leader Rajkumar Barkoti’s brother. Raj Kumar was the vice president of district panchayat in the year 2000.