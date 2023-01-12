e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA demands plots, Rs 2 Lakh compensation for slums dwellers whose houses were removed for road construction

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Congress MLA PC Sharma and corporator Pravin Saxena with slum dwellers | FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA PC Sharma and corporator Pravin Saxena have demanded plots and Rs 2 Lakh compensation for slums dwellers removed from Kolar Tiraha (Trisection) besides, Rs 50,000 for the shop keepers of the locality. 

Notably, slums were removed for the construction of a 6-lane and 16 kms cement concrete road from Kolar Trisection.

Talking to the media, Sharma said, “The slum dwellers have leases for that land from 1984 and every government has renewed those leases. The houses were removed in the biting cold when the collector ordered for closing even the schools."

"Administration misleading slum dwellers"

The duo called it a pathetic situation. The Congress MLA and Saxena added that the slum dwellers are being misled with assurances of allotment of plots. 

“But the reality is that even after one month, they are living in the open, in biting cold, they added. Administration should immediately allot plots and Rs 2 lakh compensation for the slum dwellers along with Rs 50,000 for shopkeepers. Even demarcation was done earlier but the administration took a U-turn and dismantled the slums for construction of the road. No one is protesting road construction but slums dwellers should be properly rehabilitated.” said Sharma.

