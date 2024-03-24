Madhya Pradesh: Lion, Lioness Put Into Enclosure For Captive Breeding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the first attempt of captive breeding failed, the authorities of Van Vihar National Park have once again put the pair of lion and lioness inside the same enclosure. Van Vihar National Park deputy director Sunil Kumar told Free Press that the pair of lion and lioness known as Ganga and Satya have been kept inside the same enclosure for the captive breeding.

If successful then it would be the first captive breeding between a lion and lioness at Van Vihar. However, this is not the first time that captive breeding is being done between lion and lioness in the state as it has already taken place in Indore zoo. Ganga was brought from Indore zoo and Satya from Chhattisgarh. The officers of Van Vihar are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that the captive breeding between Ganga and Satya shall bear the fruits.

Veena Sinha’s 4th Novel Released; Book Is Story Of Latter Half Of Twelfth Century, When Sources Of Knowledge Were Attacked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctor Veena Sinha’s ‘Agni Garbh Mein Jalti Pankhudiya’ is the saga of the latter half of the twelfth century, when the sources of knowledge were attacked. The novel is a formula for understanding the process of developing the capacity to bear the sorrows of life through religion and spirituality.

Club Literati launched the book and held an author meet and book discussion session with Dr Sinha on her recently published novel at Arera Club in the city on Saturday. This is the fourth novel and ninth book of Sinha, a doctor by profession.