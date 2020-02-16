Madhya Pradesh: Like BJP, Cong thinking of appointing young state chief

BHOPAL: Congress is planning to appoint a young leader as MPCC president, after the BJP gave the reins of its state unit to a youth.
According to sources either a supporter of Chief Minister Kamal Nath or the one of Digvijaya Singh’s may get the coveted post of the state party unit.
BJP has appointed its 49-year-old MP from Khajuraho, VD Sharma, as head of the party’s state unit.
According to sources two young ministers in the Congress government, Jitu Patwari and Omkar Singh Markam, are vying for the post.
Ex-MP Meenakshi Natrajan, being close to Rahul Gandhi, is also in the race for the post.
Forest minister Umang Singh is also vying for the post, but Digvijaya Singh is opposed to him.
Congress is under pressure, after the BJP declared its state president. Another aspirant for the post, Ajay Singh, left for Delhi. Congress may soon declare the name of PCC head.
The party’s failure to connect itself with common man came up at the coordination committee meeting held in Delhi on Saturday.
The main reason behind it is that, the post of chief minister and that of MPCC head, are in the hands of Kamal Nath.
After that, state party in charge Deepak Babaria said the name of the MPCC head would be declared after consulting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul.
