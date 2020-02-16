Madhya Pradesh: Like BJP, Cong thinking of appointing young state chief

BHOPAL: Congress is planning to appoint a young leader as MPCC president, after the BJP gave the reins of its state unit to a youth.

According to sources either a supporter of Chief Minister Kamal Nath or the one of Digvijaya Singh’s may get the coveted post of the state party unit.

BJP has appointed its 49-year-old MP from Khajuraho, VD Sharma, as head of the party’s state unit.

According to sources two young ministers in the Congress government, Jitu Patwari and Omkar Singh Markam, are vying for the post.

Ex-MP Meenakshi Natrajan, being close to Rahul Gandhi, is also in the race for the post.