Madhya Pradesh: Leopard found dead in Shivpuri jungle

Forest department team reached the incident spot and took possession of the dead body after receiving information from villagers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The dead body of a leopard was spotted by locals at the Donga beet forest in the Pichor range area of Arora Khedi village on Monday night.

The forest department reached the incident spot and took possession of the leopard's body after receiving information from the villagers.

Sources claim "nooses were made in jungle for the protection of crops from wild animals, possibly the leopard got trapped in this and died." The Leopard’s body was thrown in the forest to avoid getting caught.

The Leopard death comes days before three tigers were about to reach the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri on January 15.

Ranger Anurag Tiwari informed, a couple of days old dead body of a leopard, including noose marks on the body, was found in the forest of Arora khedi village.

Postmortem of the body happened in Madhav National Park. The reason behind the death will be revealed only after the postmortem report arrives. Cremation was done in the National Park under the supervision of senior officers.

