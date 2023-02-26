Madhya Pradesh: Legal literacy awareness camp held at SDM College

FP Photo |

Seoni-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): According to orders issued by District Legal Services Authority of Narmadapuram, a legal literacy awareness campaign was organised at the SDM College on Saturday. Judge Sahangi Duggal headed the camp. The camp was aimed at apprising the students of college of social justice, eradication of poverty, acid attacks and other social issues. Experts in the camp also shed light on rights of the people with regard to the said issues.

Judge Duggal spoke on IPC sections, which are applicable when crimes of the aforementioned category take place. Students present in the session also asked questions to experts, which were answered at length. Advocate Chanchal Shastri said that crimes such as domestic violence and acid attacks were committed by the people with unsound mind. College principal Shweta Upadhyay, registrar Rajesh Kushwaha and students of the college were present in large numbers at the camp.