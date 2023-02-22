Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds of tribal people fell trees over three hectares in Seoni Malwa

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of tribal people illegally felled a large number of trees and tried to encroach upon three hectares in Jhadbeeda area, official sources said on Wednesday.

Forest guard Rajjan tried to stop the tribal people from cutting trees, but they did not listen to him.

He then, informed the officials of the forest department about the incident. He told the officials that hundreds of tribal people including women entered the Jhadbida area and began to fell trees and saplings.

When the guard told them not to do that, the tribal people said that they would cultivate the land for crops.

Afterwards, a forest official Gyan Singh Pawar spoke to the tribal people who said that they had planted the saplings.

As the number of family members is increasing, they need land to grow crops to feed their families, the tribal people said.

They also said that they wanted to meet the collector of Narmadapuram two days ago, but they were not given permission to do so.

According to the tribal people, they will speak to the collector when he visits the spot.

They told the ranger that they would give him two days’ time, and he had to take a decision on the issue; else, they would again fell trees.

Plantation worth Rs 1cr done 4 years ago

The government planted saplings in compartment 462 at Jhgadbeeda bit in 2018-19 by spending Rs 1 crore. There were some medicinal plants which went over 12 feet, but the tribal people felled those trees. Trees over three hectares have been felled.

On getting information, deputy ranger Mahendra Gaur and other foresters rushed to the spot and tried to prevent the tribal people from cutting off trees, but they were not ready to listen to the foresters.

Pawar said the forest department had received information about the incident and gave feedback to the revenue department.

