Madhya Pradesh: 2nd death anniversary of journalist Umashankar Chandrayan observed in Seoni-Malwa

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The journalists of Seoni-Malwa staged a three-day sit-in at Jaistambh Chowk to mark the second death anniversary of journo Umashankar Chandrayan, who had died under mysterious circumstances. The body was found at Pagdhaal-Shivpur railway crossing. The journalists demonstrated in front of the SDOP office demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The journalists have demanded that police probe in the case be ramped up so that the accused are pushed behind the bars. Senior journalists Prafull Tiwari, Pradeep Gupta, Manoj Soni and Hina Ali participated in the demonstration.

Tiwari hit out at the police administration, stating that even after two years, the police have been unable to crack the murder mystery. He warned to intensify the stir if the culprits were not arrested at the earliest.

President of Seoni-Malwa journalists’ association, Nandkishore Vyas alleged laxity on the part of police administration for the delay in the probe. Various public representatives, political leaders and office bearers of several organisations marked their presence in the demonstration.

