Madhya Pradesh: Legal Awareness Programme, Health Check-Up Camp Held In Jail In Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A legal awareness programme was organised at district jail here in accordance with directives given by State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur, on International Human Rights Day on Sunday.

A health check-up camp was also put up there. All the prisoners, district judge and other judicial officers were present on the occasion. District Judge Ambuj Pandey told prisoners that the objective of the programme was to apprise them of their legal rights.

He said every prisoner had the right to appeal in court. He inquired about the prisoners’ well-being and advised them to get their health check-up done.

In all, 40 prisoners were present at the camp, who were told that they could avail free-of-cost legal aid, can contact kin and meet them, had the freedom of expression, right to complaint against harassment or torture, right to recreational activities, right to undergo treatment etc. Jail SP CL Prajapati expressed gratitude to all those present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Child Labourers Rescued In Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A special campaign has been launched to curb malpractice of child labour in the town, official sources said. On Sunday, on order of collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, four child labourers were rescued.

Several teams had been formed to keep a check on child labour. Two kids were found working at a snacks shop near Jhansi trijunction while two of them were employed at a café and a roadside restaurant respectively.

After children were produced before child welfare committee, their parents were called and were told not to engage them in laborious tasks but send them to school.

After promised to do same, the kids were handed over to them. One of the kids told the committee during counselling that the money earned by him was snatched by his father. He used to earn Rs 200 daily.