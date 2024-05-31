Madhya Pradesh: Last Date To Apply For RIE Test Extended Till June 4

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for application for entrance examination in various courses in NCERT's Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal, has been extended.

The last date for application in BEd two-year (four semesters), MEd two-year (four semesters), three-year BEd-MEd integrated course (six semesters) has been extended from May 31 to June 4.

Applications for admission in the institute for the all-India course of BSc-BEd and BA-BEd integrated (four-year) Teacher Education Program (ITEP) can be made on the website of National Testing Agency (NTA) till May 31.