 Madhya Pradesh: Last Date To Apply For RIE Test Extended Till June 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Last Date To Apply For RIE Test Extended Till June 4

Madhya Pradesh: Last Date To Apply For RIE Test Extended Till June 4

The last date for application in BEd two-year (four semesters), MEd two-year (four semesters), three-year BEd-MEd integrated course (six semesters) has been extended from May 31 to June 4

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for application for entrance examination in various courses in NCERT's Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal, has been extended.

The last date for application in BEd two-year (four semesters), MEd two-year (four semesters), three-year BEd-MEd integrated course (six semesters) has been extended from May 31 to June 4.

Applications for admission in the institute for the all-India course of BSc-BEd and BA-BEd integrated (four-year) Teacher Education Program (ITEP) can be made on the website of National Testing Agency (NTA) till May 31.

Read Also
CEE 2024: NCERT Invites Online Applications For Various Teacher Education Programmes, Check Details...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: City Sees Over 100 Dog Bite Cases Daily As Heat Rages

Bhopal: City Sees Over 100 Dog Bite Cases Daily As Heat Rages

Madhya Pradesh: Last Date To Apply For RIE Test Extended Till June 4

Madhya Pradesh: Last Date To Apply For RIE Test Extended Till June 4

MP Weather Update: No Relief From Intense Heat, Monsoon Likely To Hit State By June 15-20

MP Weather Update: No Relief From Intense Heat, Monsoon Likely To Hit State By June 15-20

Tikamgarh Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You...

Tikamgarh Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You...

MP Horror: 26 Year Old Nursing Student Gang Raped In Gwalior; Four Accused Apprehended

MP Horror: 26 Year Old Nursing Student Gang Raped In Gwalior; Four Accused Apprehended