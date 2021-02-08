Madhya Pradesh: Land worth Rs 8,000 cr freed so far, but bigwig encroachers still sitting on land worth Rs 25,000 crore

BHOPAL: Even as the government claims to have got land worth around Rs 8,000 crore freed from encroachments, land worth more than Rs 25,000 crore continues to be under the possession of bigwig encroachers in the state. The anti-mafia drive is underway in the state and the administration has cracked down on properties of land mafia who were sitting on government land for decades.

The anti-land mafia drive continues in such major cities as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, but it has lost steam in the smaller cities and even at their divisional headquarters.

In big cities, a large chunk of government land is still to be released from the clutches of bigwig encroachers, who allegedly have strong connections in the political and administrative circles. This patronage provides an opportunity to these big encroachers to escape any action.