Madhya Pradesh: Lack of tracing leads to rise in number of patients

BHOPAL: The district administration seems to be responsible for the rising number of corona cases in the state capital. The administration’s lackadaisical attitude towards the disease has led to the rise in the number of patients. And the corona patients are moving around the city. According to corona guidelines, the patients should be identified and treated, but there is no information about the patients in the state capital.
In March, whenever patients were found, posters were stuck to the walls outside their houses and their relatives had to undergo a corona test. However, after the number of corona cases declined, the administration stopped tracing them. Those who visited hospitals for corona testing, if found positive, were admitted there and treated.
Despite the rising number of cases over the past fortnight, the administration has failed to return to the old formula that allowed the officials to stick a poster on the walls outside the house of a patient. Apart from that, containment zones have not been created, although the chief minister has ordered that this be done. And, as containment zones have not been created, it is not known which area has the highest number of patients.
It is because of the administration’s lackadaisical attitude that the number of corona patients is rising. At a meeting of the crisis management committee (CMC), some legislators demanded area-wise information about the patients, but the administration failed to provide that. Owing to lack of proper information about the patients, the disease is spreading rapidly from one family to another.
Collector issues order sans CMC meeting
The collector issued an order on his own about taking precautions to check the spread of corona. At a meeting of the crisis management Committee (CMC) on Thursday, it was decided that there would be another meeting on Friday for further action on the matter. However, collector Avinash Lavania issued an order on Friday afternoon. Congress legislator PC Sharma said the collector had issued the order without holding any discussions and that the administration had been careless about the disease.
Start making containment zones: Rameshwar
Legislator Rameshwar Sharma said that the administration should immediately start making containment zones. Sharma said that, as containment zones had not been made, the number of patients in each house was not known. According to Sharma, as containment zones have not been created, many people have been afflicted with the virus. He said it was also necessary to start identifying the homes where the patients were living.