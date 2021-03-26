Madhya Pradesh: Lack of tracing leads to rise in number of patients

BHOPAL: The district administration seems to be responsible for the rising number of corona cases in the state capital. The administration’s lackadaisical attitude towards the disease has led to the rise in the number of patients. And the corona patients are moving around the city. According to corona guidelines, the patients should be identified and treated, but there is no information about the patients in the state capital.

In March, whenever patients were found, posters were stuck to the walls outside their houses and their relatives had to undergo a corona test. However, after the number of corona cases declined, the administration stopped tracing them. Those who visited hospitals for corona testing, if found positive, were admitted there and treated.

Despite the rising number of cases over the past fortnight, the administration has failed to return to the old formula that allowed the officials to stick a poster on the walls outside the house of a patient. Apart from that, containment zones have not been created, although the chief minister has ordered that this be done. And, as containment zones have not been created, it is not known which area has the highest number of patients.

It is because of the administration’s lackadaisical attitude that the number of corona patients is rising. At a meeting of the crisis management committee (CMC), some legislators demanded area-wise information about the patients, but the administration failed to provide that. Owing to lack of proper information about the patients, the disease is spreading rapidly from one family to another.