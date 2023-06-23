 Madhya Pradesh: Labourer Dies As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Katni
ANIUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Representative Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer died after an under-construction bridge caved in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Khohri village in the district late Thursday evening where construction of the bridge has been going on for a long time.

Upon getting the information about the incident SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team reached the spot and with the cooperation of the Rithi police team launched a search operation to rescue the labourer.

Later, the team took out the body from the debris.

The labourer who died was identified as Neeraj Chaudhary (22).

Naib Tehsildar Rajeev Mishra said, "Around six persons were working in the construction of the bridge in the area and on Thursday evening, the bridge suddenly collapsed and the labourer named Neeraj Chaudhary died." "An investigation will be done to ascertain the reason for the incident and whose negligence it was. The police established a case into the matter and sent the body for the post-mortem to Rithi Health Center," Mishra said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

