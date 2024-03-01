Madhya Pradesh: Labourer Dies After Heap Of Soil Caves In On Him In 12-Foot-Deep Ditch In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer fell into a 12-foot-deep ditch dug up for laying sewer lines in Nand Vihar colony in the city on Wednesday when he was working inside the ditch and a mound of soil caved in on him. A team of State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the laboureridentified as Aquil, a resident of Arbiliya village in Bhopal.

But by the time the team could reach him, Aquil had died. Bhogun Infrastructure Private Limited has been laying the sewer lines in the city for the past six months. Pipes are being laid in the middle of the road for which ditches have been dug up.

On getting information, legislator Sitasaran Sharma rushed to the spot to see the rescue operation.When Aquil entered the ditch to lay a pipe, the mound of soil kept at the top of it caved in. Afterwards he went down to the bottom of the 12-foot-deep ditch, and there was panic, because those working there were yelling for help.

Case Against Father Of Rape Accused, 2 Others For Threatening Survivor | Representational Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against a rapist and his father for forcing the woman to enter into a settlement. The main accused has been sent to jail. His two friends, also involved in the crime, forced the woman along with his father to reach a settlement. Town inspector of Lanji police station Dinesh Solanki said other accused would soon be arrested.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, a criminal case has been registered against the trio who, besides threatening her with dire consequences,reportedly offered a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to her. The woman was told that if she did not agree to the proposal, she and her children would be wiped out. The woman sent a complaint to superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh, and, on the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case.