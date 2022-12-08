Madhya Pradesh: Kisaan Gaurav yatra to begin today in Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Kisaanmorcha of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will organise a grand ceremony at the residence of state chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Friday, said the members of Kisaanmorcha in a press conference held in Narmadapuram on Thursday.

Members of the morcha added that a Kisaan Gaurav yatra (foot march of farmers) will begin from CM Chouhan’s residence on Friday, which will reach every assembly of the state.

In the press conference, state president of BJP Kisaan Morcha, Darshan Singh said that the Kisaan Gaurav Yatra is aimed at apprising all the farmers of the state of Kisaan Kalyan Nidhi yojana, Kisaan Samman Nidhi, Fasal Beema Yojana, Khet Sadak Yojana and various other schemes, for which an outline has also been finalised.

He went on to say that by means of the foot march, the Kisaan Morcha shall prepare 75 thousand farmers for organic farming, who will also be linked to BJP.

District media in-charge, Amit Mahala said that the Kisaanmorcha will call on beneficiaries of the aforementioned schemes in every assembly of the state. In addition to this, such farmers will be encouraged for organic farming and will also be felicitated.

State Vice president of BJP Kisaanmorcha, Bhagwan Singh Meena, District vice president of Kisaanmorcha, Yogendra Singh Rajput and other dignitaries were also present.

