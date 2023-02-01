Madhya Pradesh: Kin stage sit-in after youth commits suicide in Deorikalan

Deorikalan (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons committed suicide by hanging themselves in different areas in the city in past 48 hours, the police said.

An 18-year-old girl Kalpana hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in DongarSalaiya village under Deori police station on Monday. When she took the extreme step, her family members were not present in the house. They went to a fair price shop to collect rations.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem examination after which the body was handed over to her family members.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man Nanhebhai Yadav hanged himself at his house in Bina village on Tuesday. The reasons for his taking the extreme step could not be learnt.

In yet another incident, a resident of Jhunku ward, 26-year-old Narendra Prajapati, hanged himself from a branch of a tree on the Deori-Sagar four-lane road.

He was married four years ago and was working in a hotel. Immediately after the incident, a large number of people gathered near the place of suicide and staged a sit-in.

As soon as the district administration came to know about the protest, they sent a large contingent of police to the spot. The family members of the youth alleged that he had committed suicide because of harassment by the police.

They further said the cops took him to the police station on Monday and also beat him up.

He was kept in the police station throughout the night and released in the morning. They were mounting pressure on the youth to present his friend Manish before the police.

Additional superintendent of police Jyoti Thakur reached the Deori police station and assured the family members of the youth to inquire into the case. The kin of Narendra who committed suicide gave a memorandum to the ASP, demanding an impartial inquiry into the case and a sum of Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

Thakur said that the reason for death would come to light after the post mortem and that there would be an impartial inquiry into the case.

Thakur further said that as the incidents of theft increased in the city, the police intensified patrolling. When the cops found Narendra moving around the area, they took him to the police station.

He was questioned and released at night, she said, adding that Narendra was not beaten up at the police station.