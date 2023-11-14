 Madhya Pradesh: Kin Lays Accident Victim’s Body On Road, Jams Traffic
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Kin Lays Accident Victim’s Body On Road, Jams Traffic

Madhya Pradesh: Kin Lays Accident Victim’s Body On Road, Jams Traffic

The road blockade continued till filling of report.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Representative image

Kotar (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a man who was killed in a road accident blocked the Satna-Semariya road laying the body of the man at Tikuri Chourara under Kotar police station on Monday.

In charge of Kotar police station Ravindra Dwivedi rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the angry crowd, but they were not ready to listen to the police.

According to reports, the man belonging to a Harijan family sustained severe injuries in a road accident five days ago and died in the hospital. The road blockade continued till filling of report.

