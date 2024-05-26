Madhya Pradesh: Killer Tiger Found In Raisen Jungle | Representative image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials of Raisen have tracked the tiger, which had killed a villager on May 15. The officials have requested for a tranqualisation team so that it can be caught and transported to other place. “ We have located the tiger 30 km away from Raisen. We have asked for an experts’ team to catch it,” said Raisen District Forest Officer Vijay Kumar.

It was on May 15 that the tiger had attacked and killed Maniram Jatav (62) of Neemkheda village. He had gone to pluck tendu leaves when tiger attacked him and ate his body parts. This was the first tiger attack, which claimed a life in Raisen district. Once the killer tiger is caught, it will be shifted to Van Vihar National Park or some other place.

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

After CM’s Order, Police Officials Conduct Night Inspection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior police officials carried out a surprise inspection of police stations and other areas on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday following a meeting with chief minister Mohan Yadav, officials said on Sunday. On Friday, at a law and order review meeting, the chief minister had asked police and district administration to take prompt action in this regard.

He issued order to ban unregulated use of public address systems at religious places. Inspector General of Police, Chambal region, Sushant Saxena inspected Gohad police station and other police stations on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police and district administration have also launched an extensive drive against the public address systems at religious places and dislodged 450 public address systems. During the visit, senior officials checked the entry of complaints registered, accused lodged in police lock-ups and activities of cops on duty.