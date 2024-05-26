 Madhya Pradesh: Killer Tiger Found In Raisen Jungle
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Killer Tiger Found In Raisen Jungle

Madhya Pradesh: Killer Tiger Found In Raisen Jungle

It was on May 15 that the tiger had attacked and killed Maniram Jatav (62) of Neemkheda village.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Killer Tiger Found In Raisen Jungle | Representative image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials of Raisen have tracked the tiger, which had killed a villager on May 15. The officials have requested for a tranqualisation team so that it can be caught and transported to other place. “ We have located the tiger 30 km away from Raisen. We have asked for an experts’ team to catch it,” said Raisen District Forest Officer Vijay Kumar.

It was on May 15 that the tiger had attacked and killed Maniram Jatav (62) of Neemkheda village. He had gone to pluck tendu leaves when tiger attacked him and ate his body parts. This was the first tiger attack, which claimed a life in Raisen district. Once the killer tiger is caught, it will be shifted to Van Vihar National Park or some other place.

Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Tankers Surprise Commuters With Cold Water Sprinkler Amid Blazing Sun (WATCH)
article-image
MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

After CM’s Order, Police Officials Conduct Night Inspection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior police officials carried out a surprise inspection of police stations and other areas on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday following a meeting with chief minister Mohan Yadav, officials said on Sunday. On Friday, at a law and order review meeting, the chief minister had asked police and district administration to take prompt action in this regard.

He issued order to ban unregulated use of public address systems at religious places. Inspector General of Police, Chambal region, Sushant Saxena inspected Gohad police station and other police stations on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police and district administration have also launched an extensive drive against the public address systems at religious places and dislodged 450 public address systems. During the visit, senior officials checked the entry of complaints registered, accused lodged in police lock-ups and activities of cops on duty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Killer Tiger Found In Raisen Jungle

Madhya Pradesh: Killer Tiger Found In Raisen Jungle

Madhya Pradesh: Sindhi Panchayat President Passes Away, Kin Donates His Eyes

Madhya Pradesh: Sindhi Panchayat President Passes Away, Kin Donates His Eyes

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Killing Brother In Lateri

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Killing Brother In Lateri

MP: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Scindia Palace With Wife Sandhya, Pays Tribute To Rajmata

MP: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Scindia Palace With Wife Sandhya, Pays Tribute To Rajmata

MP Updates: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into House In Panna Killing 1; Jail Guard Charged For Allegedly...

MP Updates: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into House In Panna Killing 1; Jail Guard Charged For Allegedly...