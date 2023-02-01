Madhya Pradesh: Khelo India Youth Games kick off in Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The Khelo India Youth Games kicked off in Balaghat on Wednesday. Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission, Gaurishankar Bisen was invited as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, which was organised at Mulna stadium of the town. President of Balaghat municipality, Bharti Surjeet Singh Thakur presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Other dignitaries, such as former MLA Ramesh Bhatere, Chief executive officer of Zila panchayat, Vivek Kumar, Additional collector Shivgovind Markam and school students were present in thick numbers at the inaugural ceremony.

Chief Guest Bisen said in his address that it is a major accomplishment for Balaghat, that a grand women’s football match has been organised on the occasion. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the same.

The first clash in the women’s football match took place between the teams of Madhya Pradesh and Daman-Dadar, in which the MP team trampled over the Daman-Dadar team by 17-0. The second match took place between Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala teams, in which Arunachal Pradesh team registered victory by 4-1. Bihar will take on Manipur in the match to be played today.

