e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Khajuraho CMO, Municipality President chair meeting with hotel owners ahead of Mahashivratri

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho CMO, Municipality President chair meeting with hotel owners ahead of Mahashivratri

In the meeting, it was informed that a wedding procession of Lord Shiva shall be taken out on the occasion, which will begin from city council office and will end at Matangeshwar temple of the town

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Khajuraho, Basant Chaturvedi and Khajuraho municipality president, Arun Awasthi chaired a meeting with the hotel operators of the town on Tuesday. The meeting was aimed at discussing the arrangements to be ensured for the events that will be held for three days on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which will be observed on Saturday.

All the five-star hotel operators were present in the meeting, who unanimously decided that this year, food arrangements will be ensured for as many as five thousand people, who would be turning up to celebrate Mahashivratri fervently.

In the meeting, it was informed that a wedding procession of Lord Shiva shall be taken out on the occasion, which will begin from city council office and will end at Matangeshwar temple of the town. During this, the hotel operators, merchants, social workers and the commoners will camp their respective stalls at various localities of the town and will give a warm welcome to the procession.

Members of the Matangeshwar temple committee, Neeraj Mishra from Hotel Clark, Mukesh Rajak from Bundela resort, Avinash Tiwari from Hotel lakeside and other hotel owners were also present in the meeting.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man murders brother-in-law over dispute on money in Chhatarpur
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Congress developed 74 airports in 70 years, Modi government did same in 9 years, says Union...

Bhopal: Congress developed 74 airports in 70 years, Modi government did same in 9 years, says Union...

Cyber fraud cases: No arrest so far

Cyber fraud cases: No arrest so far

Madhya Pradesh: Mineral department fails to pay heed to Gram Sabha’s proposal of shutting down...

Madhya Pradesh: Mineral department fails to pay heed to Gram Sabha’s proposal of shutting down...

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho CMO, Municipality President chair meeting with hotel owners ahead of...

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho CMO, Municipality President chair meeting with hotel owners ahead of...

Madhya Pradesh: Collector asks officials to ensure security at ghats on bathing days in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Collector asks officials to ensure security at ghats on bathing days in Narmadapuram