Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho CMO, Municipality President chair meeting with hotel owners ahead of Mahashivratri

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Khajuraho, Basant Chaturvedi and Khajuraho municipality president, Arun Awasthi chaired a meeting with the hotel operators of the town on Tuesday. The meeting was aimed at discussing the arrangements to be ensured for the events that will be held for three days on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which will be observed on Saturday.

All the five-star hotel operators were present in the meeting, who unanimously decided that this year, food arrangements will be ensured for as many as five thousand people, who would be turning up to celebrate Mahashivratri fervently.

In the meeting, it was informed that a wedding procession of Lord Shiva shall be taken out on the occasion, which will begin from city council office and will end at Matangeshwar temple of the town. During this, the hotel operators, merchants, social workers and the commoners will camp their respective stalls at various localities of the town and will give a warm welcome to the procession.

Members of the Matangeshwar temple committee, Neeraj Mishra from Hotel Clark, Mukesh Rajak from Bundela resort, Avinash Tiwari from Hotel lakeside and other hotel owners were also present in the meeting.

