Madhya Pradesh: Katni’s mayor Preeti Suri joins BJP, again

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major political development ahead of Assembly elections due in November, Katni’s mayor Preeti Suri, who won as an independent candidate, joined BJP in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, home minister Dr Narottam Mishra and ex-minister Sanjay Pathak in Bhopal on Monday.

Apart from this, district panchayat member Amit Rai and three independent corporators from Katni - Suman Makija, Dr Ramesh Soni and Khushbu - also joined BJP in addition to Nivari district panchayat president Saroj Rai.

The chief minister welcomed them. Praising the decision of Preeti Suri, he said she returned to BJP fold to serve people in a better manner.

VD Sharma said Preeti Suri was a member of BJP earlier but fought mayoral election as an independent candidate and won. But she always had a longing for ruling party.

Political pundits believe that by winning hearts of rebels, BJP was trying to cement its position in Katni Assembly constituency.

Sources said former minister Sanjay Pathak played an important role in drawing independent leaders to BJP fold.

CM query

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has raised another question before state Congress president Kamal Nath that why did the latter fail to fulfil promise made in Congress election manifesto like starting Krishak Kanya Vivah Scheme. Chouhan said Nath was avoiding answers to his questions.

