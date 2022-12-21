e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 13-year-old named 'Swachhta' ambassador of Katni

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Collector Avi Prasad with the newly appointed 'Swacchta' ambassador Ashutosh Manke | ANI
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh has been named 'Swachhta' ambassador for the Katni district after the Collector was impressed by his letter.

Ashutosh Manke, a student of ninth standard at CM Rise Model School, sent a postcard on cleanliness, giving his suggestions for the maintenance of garbage carts and general cleanliness.

After reading it, Collector Avi Prasad was very impressed and called Ashutosh to his office. He made him the brand ambassador for the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in Katni.

Manke said he was very happy after the announcement while his sister, Ayushi Manke, said they didn't expect the Collector will respond to her brother's postcard so soon.

Prasad said that he found his letter on his table, and after reading it, he called Manke to his office.

"After I read the suggestions, I wanted to meet the child who wrote it. On meeting him, I found him to be very talented and confident. So, I decided to make him the brand ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Mission in Katni," he said.

Madhya Pradesh: CM to inaugurate international water conference on Dec 27 in Ujjain
article-image

