Madhya Pradesh Kalakar Evam Sahityakar Kalyan Kosh: Needy Artistes, Litterateurs To Get Up To Rs 1 Lakh Aid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has created a fund for helping ailing and needy artistes and litterateurs in the state. Financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided from Madhya Pradesh Kalakar Evam Sahityakar Kalyan Kosh to authors and artistes.

The fund will be started with an initial contribution from the state government and will be subsequently funded by contributions from culture department and donations from literary and cultural organisations. The cabinet has approved the new Madhya Pradesh Kalakar Kalyan Kosh Rules, 2023.

Director, Culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi, told Free Press that the amount has been raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Monthly Pension To Artiste' Dependents In Case Of Death

In case of death of an artiste, his or her dependents will receive monthly pension of Rs 3,500. The dependents will include parents, minor brothers, sisters, sons and daughters and widowed daughters.

Artistes with personal income of up to Rs 10,000 per month and family income of up to Rs 20,000 will be eligible for the assistance. The needy artiste will have to apply for assistance. The applications will be considered by a committee headed by director, culture. The decision of the committee will be final.

Besides, the amount of monthly pension for artistes above 65 years of age has been raised from Rs 500- Rs 1500 to Rs 5,000, Tripathi added.

