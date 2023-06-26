Bhopal: 3 Of A Family Found Hanging In Jabalpur

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family found hanging in their house situated under Gorakhpur police station of Jabalpur district on Sunday morning. The police said they did not found suicide note from the house where a couple along with their 10 year old son committed suicide.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Pratishtha Rathore said bodies of Ravi Burman (40), his wife Poonam (35) and their son Aryan (10) were found hanging in their house in Rampur Chappar locality under Gorakhpur police station during the day”.

The deaths came to light when the deceased man's brother Santosh Burman, who lives in the neighbourhood contacted the police after the family did not answer the door call, she said.

According to Santosh, the family was last seen on Friday, on the day they had returned from Narsinghpur, where Poonam is having a parental home.

According to reports, the family was not having any issue and both the husband and wife used to live happily and they were not facing financial crisis.

As per the preliminary information, Ravi worked as a medical representative while Poonam was a housewife, she said. The forensic team is examining the scene.

The police probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the deaths, Rathore said. The police have seized the mobile phones and will try to get some clue of the mass suicide, the police said.