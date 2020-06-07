Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia in BJP poll operation panel member

BHOPAL: Politics makes strange bedfellows. This saying is apt to the present political situation in the state.

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with other BJP leaders, has been made a member of the operation committee for the by-elections in 24 assembly seats.

The BJP announced a 40-member team which was divided into two committees on Sunday. They are operation committee and management committee.

Twenty two members are appointed in the operation committee - BJP state president VD Sharma, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Thawarchand Gehlot, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulsete, Prabhat Jha, Rakesh Singh, Gopal Bhargava, Parhlad Patel, Narottam Mishra, Suhash Bhagat, Jaibhan Singh Paviya, Gourishankar Shejwar, Maya Singh, Yashodhara Scindia, Anoop Mishra, Rustam Singh, Deepak Joshi, Lal Singh Araya and Narayan Singh Kushwaha.

Former home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur is appointed as a coordinator of the management committee comprising 18 members including many present and former MLAs and office-bearers.