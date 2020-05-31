Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia has feudal mindset, I had left Congress because of him, says Premchand Guddu

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia has a feudal mindset and it was because of him that I had left Congress party. Now that he has joined BJP, I have left the saffron party and joined the Congress party again. Former Member of Parliament Premchand Guddu stated this while talking to mediapersons here on Sunday. He and his son Ajit Bourasi reached MP Congress Committee office and re-joined the Congress party on Sunday. The two had met state Congress president and ex-CM Kamal Nath before joining the party.

Senior Congress leaders NP Prajapati and Sajjan Singh Verma were present along with other Congress leaders when Guddu and his son joined the party. With Guddu joining the party once again, there are speculations that he may be given ticket from Sanwer assembly constituency in the upcoming by-elections. If this happens, he will challenge Tulsi Silawat who joined BJP with his leader Scindia.

In the last few days, BJP and Premchand Guddu have been hitting out at each other through letters. Guddu attacked Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi Silawat after they joined BJP. To this, the party issued him a show cause notice in response to which Guddu said that he has already resigned from BJP. Since then, the speculation of his joining the Congress had gained momentum.