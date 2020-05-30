Corona pandemic masks make-up world, Bhopal artists discover futuristic ideas to battle the downturn

Bhopal: A face without Pan-Cake is like a foggy winter day. As the corona pandemic has dinned concern for hygiene into people’s mind, make-up industry looks cloudy.

The need for wearing masks has cut short the options for the maquillage artists. Though the fashion industry has upped its game with designer mask, the make-up industry is also braving the situation equally.

Kiran Bawa, a lead make-up artist of Nikki Bawa Salon in Roshanpura, told Free Press that industry can re-boost only with safer make-up treatments that involve least touch. She said that her salon has come up with airbrush machines with no-touch mechanism for make-up.

Though masks have become a necessity, women have an option of wearing transparent shields to protect themselves from infection and put their make-up on display simultaneously, said Bawa.

Greasepaint artist Sana Abid says though the industry has come up with better initiatives to keep the clients and the artists safe from infection, the situation can be handled only if people want to wear make-up from the salons.

She says a client refused to wear make-up in her wedding because of the fear of infection.

The necessity of wearing masks will leave only eyes and forehead to display leaving fewer options to ornate. Eyes will be the only statement part of the face and all experiments will be pertaining to them.

The cosmetic industry will definitely bear loss because people will no longer be needing lipsticks, says Abid adding that masks cover most of the face including nose, cheeks, lips and chin.

The sale of products like contour, foundation, lipsticks and shimmer will be curtailed, she adds.

Oval faces with big eyes have the most prospect of highlighting, she added. Products like mascara, eye-liner, glitter, primer, eye gel, eye-lenses and eyebrow pencils will become the sole representatives of cosmetics.

Geeta Gogode, make-up artists from Awadhpuri said bringing in clients to the parlour will pose an equal risk of infection to the artists as well. A lot of precautions must be taken to ensure that infection does not spread from one person to another, she said.

The time spent on one client will also increase because of the frequent sanitization, she adds.

‘Bindi’ which has been démodé now may be back in trend, she says. Nevertheless, as long as the corona pandemic blazes the world its smoke will mask the make-up industry.