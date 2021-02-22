Madhya Pradesh: Junior salesmen denied jobs in cooperative department by dy registrars despite minister’s order

Bhopal: Several candidates selected for the posts of junior salesman are now being turned away by the district registrars saying there is no vacancy. The minister for cooperative department had announced after an agitation by the candidates that appointment of the salesmen would begin in February.

The state government had advertised 3,629 posts of junior salesmen vacant in the cooperative department in September 2018. Selection of the candidates was done on the prescribed merits basis. The results were declared on March 20, 2020.

However, there was no development after that. The selected candidates met the officials of the department, but to no avail. Ultimately, they protested in the state capital demanding their appointment letters.

It was then that the minister for cooperative department, Arvind Bhadauria, announced at a press conference on January 31, 2021, that document verification of the selected candidates would begin on February 10 and appointments would be given by February 15, 2021.

After this, the selected candidates were sent SMSes from MP Online on February 4, 2021, stating that the candidates should meet the deputy commissioner, cooperatives, of their area along with original documents to initiate the process of their appointment.

When the candidates went to meet the deputy registrar of their areas, they were turned away on the plea that that there were no vacancies in the society. “There’s no vacancy in the societies here. Don’t come here again for this work,’ said deputy registrar SP Kaushik,” narrates Satyam Mishra, selected candidate from Tikamgarh.

“I visited the deputy registrar, but he bluntly said that there was no vacancy there,” said Shivam Dubey, selected candidate from Tikamgarh.

Similar views were expressed by dozens of candidates from Dewas, Panna, Tikamgarh, Datia and several others parts of the state. Most of the candidates said that they were told that the vacancies had been filled. The candidates argue that these posts cannot be filled when the vacancies were advertised and recruitment was done through a proper process.