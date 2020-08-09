Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh seeks govt jobs for youths clearing class 10, 12 from MP schools

BHOPAL: On the day Youth Congress launched nationwide drive ‘Rojgar Do’, the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh asked the state government to give first preference to youths who completed their schooling from Madhya Pradesh.
The State government should first provide jobs to youths who have cleared their class 10th and 12th from schools in Madhya Pradesh, said the veteran Congress leader while addressing a delegation of Youth Congress on Sunday.
A delegation of Youth Congress paid a visit to Singh at his residence rising the issue of unemployment in the state. They urged Singh to take up the issue forcefully before state as well as Central governments.
Madhya Pradesh is already grappling with the problem of unemployment and now Covid-19 situation has made the situation worse and many people have lost their jobs, said Singh addressing the delegation.
Singh stated that during his tenure as chief minister he had made the policy that youths who had passed class 10 and 12 from Madhya Pradesh will get preference in government jobs. The policy aimed at ensuring jobs to state youths, however, after BJP came to power, the new government dumped the policy, said Singh adding that it is the right time to bring back the policy once again.
He also warned that if the state government failed to pay attention to their demand and ensure jobs to state youths, a drive will be launched in the state.
