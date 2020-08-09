Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh seeks govt jobs for youths clearing class 10, 12 from MP schools

BHOPAL: On the day Youth Congress launched nationwide drive ‘Rojgar Do’, the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh asked the state government to give first preference to youths who completed their schooling from Madhya Pradesh.

The State government should first provide jobs to youths who have cleared their class 10th and 12th from schools in Madhya Pradesh, said the veteran Congress leader while addressing a delegation of Youth Congress on Sunday.

A delegation of Youth Congress paid a visit to Singh at his residence rising the issue of unemployment in the state. They urged Singh to take up the issue forcefully before state as well as Central governments.