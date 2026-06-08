Madhya Pradesh June 8, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rains Lash State; Monsoon Likely To Arrive By June 18

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the monsoon has not yet entered Madhya Pradesh, the state has already received around 65 percent more rainfall than normal for June so far.

According to weather officials, the state has recorded an average of more than half an inch of rain, while the normal rainfall for this period is about 8.3 mm. Bhopal, Agar Malwa and Shajapur have received nearly 2 inches of rain, while Neemuch has recorded around 2.5 inches.

Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, the monsoon entered Maharashtra on Sunday. Weather experts estimate that it could reach Madhya Pradesh between June 15 and June 18. The normal date for the monsoon's arrival in the state is June 15. Last year, it arrived on June 16.

Before the arrival of the monsoon, several parts of the state have been witnessing pre-monsoon rain and thunderstorms. Rain and strong winds were reported in districts including Dewas and Sehore on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for several districts, including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone and Barwani.

Districts such as Satna, Agar Malwa, Bhopal, Neemuch, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur and Sheopur have already recorded more than one inch of rainfall this month.

The weather department said rainfall from June 1 to September 30 is counted as monsoon rainfall, though the state is currently experiencing pre-monsoon weather activity.

Bhopal has also seen frequent rain during the ongoing pre-monsoon period. Weather records show that the city has experienced rainfall during the Nautapa period several times over the past 14 years. Despite occasional rain, June often brings both intense heat and heavy showers to the capital.

Weather officials expect rain and thunderstorm activity to continue in many parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next few days as the monsoon moves closer to the state.