Madhya Pradesh June 5, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Strong Winds Sweep Across State; Monsoon Likely Around June 20

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Although the monsoon has not yet entered Madhya Pradesh, pre-monsoon showers are already affecting many parts of the state.

Heavy rain was reported in Jhabua on Friday morning, while Pithampur also received rainfall.

On Thursday evening, Bhopal witnessed strong winds of around 70 kmph along with rain and hail. Around 80 trees and branches fell on roads, causing traffic disruptions.

In Dewas, a car was swept away while crossing a flooded causeway on the Masuriya-Bhandariya road. Four people inside the vehicle managed to jump out and save themselves.

According to the Meteorological Department, weather conditions are expected to remain active in nearly 45 districts, including Bhopal and Indore, on Friday. Winds may reach speeds of up to 60 kmph. An orange alert for strong winds has been issued for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sagar and Damoh.

Many other districts, including Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Satna, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh, are also likely to experience rain and strong winds.

Over the last 24 hours, more than 20 districts recorded rainfall and strong winds. Ratlam received the highest rainfall at around 1.5 inches. Bhopal recorded nearly 0.75 inches of rain, while Indore and Sheopur received more than 0.5 inches.

The rain and storm activity have also brought down night temperatures across the state. Pachmarhi remained the coolest place with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon has already reached Kerala but may arrive in Madhya Pradesh 5–7 days later than usual. While the normal date for monsoon arrival in the state is June 15, it is now expected to reach Madhya Pradesh between June 20 and June 22.

The state experienced both intense heat and above-normal rainfall during May. Khajuraho recorded temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius, while many districts also witnessed frequent rain, thunderstorms and even hailstorms.

According to the weather department, Madhya Pradesh received about 56 percent more rainfall than normal during May. However, seasonal monsoon rainfall this year is expected to be around 90 percent of the average.