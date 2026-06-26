Madhya Pradesh June 26, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Set To Cover Bhopal, Ujjain Divisions Soon; 45 Districts On Rain Alert

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is likely to advance the southwest monsoon further across Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, with Bhopal and Ujjain divisions expected to come under its cover within the next two days.

The monsoon officially entered 15 districts of the state on June 24. Although it did not move further on June 25, many districts, including Shajapur, witnessed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

The weather department has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for 45 districts on Thursday.

An orange alert has been issued for Agar-Malwa and Sehore, where strong winds of up to 60 kmph along with rain are expected.

Light to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms has been forecast for Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, and Chhatarpur.

Meanwhile, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, and Tikamgarh are expected to witness hot and sunny weather.

The weather office said the monsoon has already reached Alirajpur, Indore, Harda, Dhar, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Khargone, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Barwani, and Dindori.

Rainfall has also improved across the state. Between June 1 and June 25, Madhya Pradesh received 52.2 mm (2.1 inches) of rainfall against the normal average of 91.7 mm (3.7 inches), leaving the state with a 43% rainfall deficit. Until June 24, the deficit stood at 50%, showing an improvement of seven percentage points after recent showers.

According to officials, Bhopal, Ashoknagar, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sheopur, Burhanpur, Indore, Shajapur, and Sehore have recorded above-normal rainfall so far this season, while most other districts continue to remain below normal.

Weather For Coming Four Days

June 26: Orange alert for strong winds and rain in Agar-Malwa and Sehore. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in most parts of the state, while Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, and Tikamgarh are expected to remain hot.

June 27: Rain and thunderstorms are expected across most districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Narmadapuram divisions. Hot weather is likely to continue in parts of Gwalior-Chambal.

June 28: Rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely in large parts of Madhya Pradesh. Heatwave-like conditions may persist in districts such as Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Morena, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

June 29: Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across most of the state. However, Ujjain, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Shivpuri, Guna, and Ashoknagar are likely to remain hotter than other regions, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 40–43°C.